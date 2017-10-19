The Mine Unions in the country have indicated that they have been left with no choice but to engage an independent body to negotiate in the disagreements involving Konkola Copper Mines.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Kitwe, three mine unions, Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ), United Mine Workers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) and National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) have resolved to engage an independent body to mediate after Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) declared a dispute in the matter.

MUZ General Secretary Joseph Chewe who spoke on behalf of the three unions said the Mine Union have rejected the proposed secondment to contractors.

He said the three unions will strive to protect its members from being seconded to contractors.

"The Unions refused to accept KCM proposed model of secondment to protect worker's jobs, we want to urge our members to remain calm and productive during the period that KCM declared a dispute until the time of a resolution," Chewe stated.

Meanwhile, UMUZ President Wisdom Ngwira the current happenings are clear indication that the parties have failed to reach a conclusion hence the resolve to involve a mediator in the matter.

"what is currently happening is we have failed to get along so we have reached a deadlock between management and the union, now that there is deadlock we have decided to look for an independent person to bring the parties together" Ngwira added.