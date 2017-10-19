Nigeria: IBB, Jonathan in Closed-Door Meeting

Abuja — Immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan yesterday met behind closed doors with former military president, General Ibrahim Banbangida, at his uphill residence in Minna.

Jonathan arrived IBB's residence at about 10:00 am in the morning and left 12:14pm after the closed-door session, which lasted over two hours.

LEADERSHIP observed that the duo met upstairs, which is very rare in the house where the former military president always host all class of visitors downstairs on most occasions.

The former president arrived Minna on a bulletproof jeep, GMC Yukon, with registration number ABJ 961 ER, in a convoy of eight vehicles by road through Minna-Suleja road.

He immediately entered into a closed session with IBB and when he eventually emerged from the meeting and was asked the reason for his visit by journalists, he stated that he was around to see IBB who recently came back from a medical trip abroad.

When pressed further to disclose his mission, Jonathan changed the topic as he walked towards his car. "Let us encourage you (journalists) for what you are doing, thank you for what you are doing".

Asked about what he would tell Nigerians, he said, "No no no; I came to see Babangida. Since he came back I have not come, though we spoke on phone. So I came to see him, not for any other reason".

On what he thinks about the country's political climate, he said, "We are retired politicians", just as he entered into the already packed GMC Yukon car and drove off.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in the past few days, IBB had been playing host to politicians from the PDP ahead of the party's national convention slated for next month.

The first to visit was paid by former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel; followed by founder of AIT, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; and, some founding members of PDP led by Prof Jerry Gana, the interim chairman of the party, Ahmed Maikarfi.