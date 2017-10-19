The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has met central bank governor John Mangudya, demanding that he addresses cash shortages that have left Zimbabweans, including teachers, losing productive hours on bank queues.

Demands made by the union at the meeting include, making a full salary withdrawal, reduction of transfer fees, preferential treatment in banks and creating an economic framework which addresses the liquidity challenges affecting depositors.

RTUZ accused the central bank boss of lying to Zimbabweans that bond notes would ease the cash shortages without eroding the value of deposits.

"The ARTUZ team also took the governor to task over fruitless promises he made on 16 November 2016 when he proclaimed that the surrogate bond note currency will be redeemable for any other currency within the multi-currency system, that bond notes would also solve the cash shortages among other things," said the organisation in a statement on Wednesday.

"He accepted the grievances which the union articulated such as the indignity suffered by teachers as they sleep in bank queues, high RTGS charges and the reduction of the pay cheque by up to 30 percent because of pricing regimes which make transactions in electronic money expensive among list of other grievances.

"From the ARTUZ demands, the RBZ chief agreed to look into the reduction of RTGS fees to the same level as cash withdrawal charges and also to consider the issue of giving priority to rural teachers in banking halls upon production a pay slip.

"He was however evasive on the key demand of full salaries on a single withdrawal."

Although Mangudya insisted that the surrogate currency would solve the biting cash shortages and promised to resign if they failed, access to cash has worsened, leaving many to rely on plastic money in a country where support technologies and infrastructure remains under-developed.

Mangudya blames the cash shortages on financial indiscipline and an underperforming industry.

"Regrettably, Mangudya conceded lack of commitment and capacity in proffering an immediate solution to the current cash shortages but was quick to shoulder the blame to other state actors like the police and judiciary which he blamed for not doing enough to wipe out cash vendors from the streets," said the organisation.

Legislators have accused the regulators of being accomplices and working in cahoots with the cash barons. Sacked Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa claimed a few currency dealers, including bankers, had been arrested and fined for illegal cash deals.