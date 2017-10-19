18 October 2017

Tanzania: Famous Black Rhino Eliska Dies in Mkomazi

Photo: DHL
Eliska at the time of her move to Tanzania by courier company DHL.
By Mnaku Mbani

Female black rhino Eliska, who was sent to Tanzania's Mkomazi National Park, her natural homeland, from the Czech Dvur Kralove zoo in June 2016, has died.

Czech news agency (CTK) reported on Monday, quoting the country's head of the zoo's international projects, Jan Stejskal, saying Eliska died from an internal injury, caused by male rhino, Monduli.

Mkomazi National Park is a magnificent, 3,500 square kilometre national park in northern Tanzania. It is in the southern tip of the Sahel zone with classic dry-country reserve of grey-green nyika bush, ancient baobab trees and isolated rocky hills.

Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) public relations manager Paschal Shelutete confirmed to The Citizen on Wednesday, October 19, the death of Eliska, saying she died of natural causes.

This is the second highly protected black Rhino to die, after a Rhino named John was last year reported dead in mysterious circumstances, a situation which caused the sacking of some ministry officials.

The Dvur Kralove zoo sent three rhinos to Mkomazi in 2009. The fourth, female Eliska, born in Dvur Kralove in 2012, was sent to Tanzania last year. She accompanied Deborah, Jamie and another male, Jabu. Consequently, two rhino couples were completed, according to CTK.

The female rhino was transported via Leipzig on June 26-27, last year, and from there it was flown to Mkomazi in Tanzania to reinforce the rhino population in the country, devastated by poachers.

Eliska arrived at the Kilimanjaro Airport on June 27 and was taken by road to Mkomazi. The keepers hoped earlier that she would be able to reproduce this year or next year.

The Dvur Kralove zoo is one of the most successful breeders of black rhinos in the world. So far 44 have been born there. The zoo has bred 57 rhinos in total, including other species.

Mkomazi National Park is located in north eastern Tanzania on the Kenyan border, in Kilimanjaro Region and Tanga Region. It was established as a game reserve in 1951 and upgraded into a national park in 2006.

