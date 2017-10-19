Photo: Saviour Chishimba/Facebook

United Progressive People party leader Saviour Chishimba.

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has challenged the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to immediately rescind its decision to increase fuel pump prices.

Kambwili is disappointed that despite the increased cost of living, ERB has decided to add more problems to poor Zambians by increasing fuel prices.

He has accused government of failing to protect its citizens.

Kambwili said "what kind of people are they? Who don't think for the poor, this price of fuel must be rescinded, if they don't rescind then the best thing they can do is go back and re-negotiate salary increment"

He charged that government has duped the poor Zambian people with a 7% salary increment yet they knew the prices of fuel were going to be increased.

"Give the people of Zambia a break, they have had enough, atleast give them better salary increments atleast 40-50% to cushion the challenges they will come with increase in fuel price," Kambwili stated.

"They increased tariffs on Zesco and this has led to an increase in the cost of living," he added.

Meanwhile, Kambwili announced yesterday that he spent the Day of National Prayer and Fasting feasting with the poor in his Roan constituency.

"Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God. Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done. ... But God will never forget the needy; the hope of the afflicted will never perish," he posted on his Facebook page.

"Today [yesterday,] I spent my Day attending to the poor and needy in my constituency, we shared food, drinks, laughter and wisdom such that I learnt so much about the undying love of God."

Kambwili's political partner Mwenya Musenge, however, pitched up at the prayer session in Kitwe.