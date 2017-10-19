Zimbabwe: Dynamos Toppled From League Summit After Dropping Points

Premiership giants Dynamos FC surrendered poll position to FC Platinum after disappointing 1-all draw with relegation-threatened Tsholotsho FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League mid-week fixture played at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Going into Wednesday's tie, Dynamos were keen to protect their slender one-point lead on the top of the premiership ladder but chose a home crowd to fluff the opportunity that could prove costly to their 2017 title hopes.

The glamour Boys were first to hit the back of the net through Tichaona Chipunza after 16 minutes of the match played but Tsholotsho replied a minute later through Lucky Nyathi.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed with his charges he said showed complacency going into the crucial encounter.

"The body language was not good enough and it is something that is very worrisome at this stage. Such is football, we accept the result, and we move on," he said in a post-match interview.

For his part, Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo was also disappointed his boys could not convert chances that came their way saying they came to Harare dreaming of maximum points against their more illustrious opponents.

With all said and done, it was the Norman Mapeza's FC Platinum who benefited from the slump after posting a 2-0 defeat of fellow Zvishavane side Shabanie Mine on a day of mixed fortunes for the three title chasing teams.

Both FC Platinum goals were scored in the second half through Rodwell Chinyengetere and veteran forward Mkhokheli Dube.

At Ascot Stadium, Tonderai Ndiraya's Ngezi Platinum dropped points in a 1-all draw with Air Force side Chapungu FC.

With the Wednesday games having been played, Week 29 of the 2017 premiership marathon sees FC Platinum leading the table standings with 59 points, Dynamos second with 58 while Ngezi Platinum are third with 57.

Elsewhere, Hwange FC played to a 1-all draw with Prophet Walter Magaya's Yadah FC while already relegated Bantu Rovers had an exciting adventure over Sunday Chidzambwa ZPC Kariba whom they beat 2-0 at Luveve Stadium.

The Bulawayo derby saw home side How Mine lose 1-2 to neighbours Bulawayo City.

The mid-week fixtures continue Thursday with fading Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC taking the long trip to Gibbo Stadium to meet Triangle FC while champions Caps United play away to army side Black Rhinos in a Harare derby.

Former champions Chicken Inn would be hoping to revive their championship hopes when they host visiting Harare City at Luveve Stadium.