Mbeya — At least 90 per cent of people, who went for sight test during an ongoing 'free health test' campaign at Ruanda Nzovwe grounds in the region have been diagnosed with sight problems as most of them need to undergo minor and major operation.

The campaign, which was launched on October 14, this year, is coordinated by Mbeya Regional Hospital in cooperation with various stakeholders. It was launched by Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla as part of the commemoration of the 18th anniversary of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Mbeya regional coordinator for sight services, Dr Fariji Killewa, said the majority of people, who went for test, were diagnosed with sight problems, but failed to go to hospital due to various reasons, including lack of money for treatment.

He said they targeted to provide sight services to between 60 and 90 people per day, but attended to 195 people and the following day to 182 people, which made them work until 15.30pm.

"At least 90 per cent of people have been diagnosed with sight problems. For only two days we have learned that 154 people with sight problems need operation. So, we have advised them to go to hospital. I would say this campaign has been of great help for people to know their health status," said Dr Killewa.

Earlier, launching the campaign, Mr Makalla said the commemoration reflected Mwalimu Nyerere's commitment to fighting against three enemies of the nation - diseases, poverty and ignorance - during his leadership.

The doctor in-charge of Mbeya Regional Hospital, Dr Seif Mhina, said the campaign was sustainable and would be carried out every year during the commemoration of Mwalimu Nyerere's anniversary, while urging those, who were diagnosed with sight problems to go to hospital.