19 October 2017

Mamba Online

Tanzania: Two South Africans Arrested in Anti-Gay Crackdown

There are reports that two South Africans are among 12 men arrested on charges of homosexuality in Tanzania.

According to AFP, Dar es Salaam police head Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists that the men were arrested in the city’s Peacock hotel.

In addition to the South Africans, the group also includes a Ugandan, while the rest are believed to be Tanzanians.

Mambosasa accused the men of “promoting homosexuality”, adding that, “Tanzanian law forbids this act between people of the same sex, it is a violation of our country’s laws.”

