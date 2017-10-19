Seychelles: Miss Seychelles Leaves for Global Beauty Pageant in China

Miss Seychelles Another World 2017 leaves the country on Thursday for China, the host of this year's Miss World beauty pageant.

Hillary Joubert said she is excited to experience new things.

"I am excited to meet the other contestants and learn more about their culture as well as share mine with them," said Hillary Joubert.

Joubert was crowned Miss Seychelles Another World this year in the early hours of August 27. Bearing the title for less than two months, she said she has not been under pressure while getting ready for the big day.

"Straight after Miss Seychelles pageant, I started receiving training for Miss World. I've been practising my catwalk, talent and was being groomed," Joubert told SNA over the phone.

Taking place in Sanya, China on November 18th, Miss World 2017 will see the participation of 121 beauty queens.

According to the official Miss World website, this year's pageant sees the introduction of the 'Head to Head Challenge' events. Contestants will be divided into 20 groups of six, competing for a place in the Top 40 Round.

The events will take place between October 21 and November 15 at different locations. Each contestant in the 20 groups will get two minutes to make a presentation of themselves during live broadcasts. The beauty queens of various countries will then have to answer questions from the presenter and online community. The public will get the chance to vote for the winners of each group.

"As soon as I get the link for the online voting, I will post it. I am counting on all Seychellois to vote for me and hopefully, I will win a prize," said Joubert.

The ambassador of the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean said that she will "definitely give [her] all and see how things turn out." She took the opportunity to thank all those who have been supporting her, in one way or another, from the get-go.

As her 'Beauty with a Purpose' project, Joubert chose to focus on bullying in school as she feels that it is a priority for her. The project aims at giving attention to both the victims and the bullies.