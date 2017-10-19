18 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tocoist Church Institute Launches Scientific Magazine

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPT) of the Tocoist Church on Tuesday launched its first scientific magazine, which is entitled "Tetembwa" and is intended to have an international scope, with articles by different university lecturers in various areas.

This information was given to ANGOP by the general director of ISPT, Elsa Pedro, in the ambit of the Fourth Scientific Gatherings of the institution, which happened from 09 to 17 October this year.

According to the official, the idea is to make the ISPT really function as a higher education institution that produces scientific material that help to give solution to various problems.

She stressed that it is necessary that academic concepts be published for the public to know, while scientific information should be properly made available for students through concrete projects.

Elsa Pedro pointed out as one of its priorities the focus on scientific research, which must be turned to solving real problems in society.

She announced that the institution is currently engaged in a scientific project of studying adequate ways of tackling the rubbish problem in Kilamba Kiaxi Municipality (Luanda Province).

The Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPT) of the Tocoist Church has about 2000 students.

The institution has courses of Civil Engineering, Electronics, Architecture, Accounting, Finances and Sociology.

Angola

Cassava Production Project Launched in Lunda Norte

Two cassava stem multiplication and vegetable growing micro-projects were launched in northeastern Lunda Norte province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.