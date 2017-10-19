Angola: Tocoist Church Institute Launches Scientific Magazine

Luanda — The Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPT) of the Tocoist Church on Tuesday launched its first scientific magazine, which is entitled "Tetembwa" and is intended to have an international scope, with articles by different university lecturers in various areas.

This information was given to ANGOP by the general director of ISPT, Elsa Pedro, in the ambit of the Fourth Scientific Gatherings of the institution, which happened from 09 to 17 October this year.

According to the official, the idea is to make the ISPT really function as a higher education institution that produces scientific material that help to give solution to various problems.

She stressed that it is necessary that academic concepts be published for the public to know, while scientific information should be properly made available for students through concrete projects.

Elsa Pedro pointed out as one of its priorities the focus on scientific research, which must be turned to solving real problems in society.

She announced that the institution is currently engaged in a scientific project of studying adequate ways of tackling the rubbish problem in Kilamba Kiaxi Municipality (Luanda Province).

The Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPT) of the Tocoist Church has about 2000 students.

The institution has courses of Civil Engineering, Electronics, Architecture, Accounting, Finances and Sociology.