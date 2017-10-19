Angola: Retired Army Officers Show Proof-of-Life in Malanje

Malanje — At least 1,096 retired Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) officers registered with the army's pension scheme in northern Malanje province are since Monday producing their proof-of-life.

This is under a 15-day operation aimed at detecting and deleting from the files the names of people unduly benefiting from the FAA Pension Scheme.

Speaking to Angop, the local Pension Scheme delegate, Luis dos Passos, said the removal of the "ghost" beneficiaries will allow the inclusion of at least 3,500 retired military staff currently on the waiting list.

He added that those unlawfully benefiting from the FAA Pension Scheme risk legal action.

The FAA Pension Scheme in Malanje has in its records 600 beneficiaries, including 74 widows whose husbands fell on duty.