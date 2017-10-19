18 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Retired Army Officers Show Proof-of-Life in Malanje

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malanje — At least 1,096 retired Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) officers registered with the army's pension scheme in northern Malanje province are since Monday producing their proof-of-life.

This is under a 15-day operation aimed at detecting and deleting from the files the names of people unduly benefiting from the FAA Pension Scheme.

Speaking to Angop, the local Pension Scheme delegate, Luis dos Passos, said the removal of the "ghost" beneficiaries will allow the inclusion of at least 3,500 retired military staff currently on the waiting list.

He added that those unlawfully benefiting from the FAA Pension Scheme risk legal action.

The FAA Pension Scheme in Malanje has in its records 600 beneficiaries, including 74 widows whose husbands fell on duty.

Angola

Cassava Production Project Launched in Lunda Norte

Two cassava stem multiplication and vegetable growing micro-projects were launched in northeastern Lunda Norte province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.