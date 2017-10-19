Somalia: Lawmaker Passes Away At Hospital in India

A member of Somalia's Federal Parliament, Botan Isse has passed away at a hospital in India on Tuesday night following an illness.

Late MP underwent a surgery before his death, according to his relatives.

Isse was flown to India for treatment over undisclosed sickness.

Somali legislators have condoled on the death of the lost lawmaker, who was elected from Adado, the interim administrative capital of Galmudug last year.

Botan, who held a ministerial position and served as Minister of militia rehabilitation in former Interim government led by late President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.