18 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Lawmaker Passes Away At Hospital in India

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of Somalia's Federal Parliament, Botan Isse has passed away at a hospital in India on Tuesday night following an illness.

Late MP underwent a surgery before his death, according to his relatives.

Isse was flown to India for treatment over undisclosed sickness.

Somali legislators have condoled on the death of the lost lawmaker, who was elected from Adado, the interim administrative capital of Galmudug last year.

Botan, who held a ministerial position and served as Minister of militia rehabilitation in former Interim government led by late President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.

Somalia

Tens of Thousands March to Protest Mogadishu Bombing

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Mogadishu and other major Somali cities on Wednesday, condemning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.