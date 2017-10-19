18 October 2017

Somalia: Kuwait Provides Medical Aid to Somalia

Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), in coordination with the Direct Aid Society, announced Wednesday a new batch of medical assistance to treat victims in Somalia following the recent terrorist bombings in Mogadishu.

In a statement to KUNA, Chairman of KRCS Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer said that aid would be provided to hospitals in Somalia to treat the wounds of the recent bombings.

KRCS is urgently following the repercussions of the humanitarian situation there through its permanent contact with the humanitarian organizations in Somalia, and will continue to support Somali people in order to live in safety and peace, Al-Sayer said.

He also called on people in Kuwait to support the charity projects carried out by the association with its partners in Somalia, which lives one of the most crises.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Direct Aid Association, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muhailan praised cooperation with KRCS to help Somali people, adding that there will be quick response by providing medical medicines to hospitals in Somalia following the terrorist attack that killed hundreds of innocent citizens.

There are four hospitals in Mogadishu in need of medicines and antibiotics to treat the wounded, he said. And stressed Kuwait role in providing aid to help the affected people everywhere and has played a prominent role in the relief efforts in Somalia in the last period.

