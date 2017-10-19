18 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Plague Destroys Cassava Fileds in Tomboco

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tomboco — An unidentified plague is destroying the cassava plantations in northern Zaire provinces Tomboco municipality, raising uncertainties among peasants about the season.

The information was released on Tuesday in Tomboco by the provincial director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mateus Morais.

Speaking at a forum on rural women, Mateus Morais considered the situation worrying, since the plague is also destroying vegetables, citrus and potato fields.

The official appealed to the authorities to send in agronomy specialists to identify and fight the phenomenon which is causing huge damages to local farmers.

Situated about 150 kilometres of Zaire province's capital city (Mbanza Congo), Tomboco municipality has a huge agricultural potential with such crops as cassava, sweet potato, citrus, banana, peanut, maize and others.

Angola

Cassava Production Project Launched in Lunda Norte

Two cassava stem multiplication and vegetable growing micro-projects were launched in northeastern Lunda Norte province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.