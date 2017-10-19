Angola: Zaire - Plague Destroys Cassava Fileds in Tomboco

Tomboco — An unidentified plague is destroying the cassava plantations in northern Zaire provinces Tomboco municipality, raising uncertainties among peasants about the season.

The information was released on Tuesday in Tomboco by the provincial director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mateus Morais.

Speaking at a forum on rural women, Mateus Morais considered the situation worrying, since the plague is also destroying vegetables, citrus and potato fields.

The official appealed to the authorities to send in agronomy specialists to identify and fight the phenomenon which is causing huge damages to local farmers.

Situated about 150 kilometres of Zaire province's capital city (Mbanza Congo), Tomboco municipality has a huge agricultural potential with such crops as cassava, sweet potato, citrus, banana, peanut, maize and others.