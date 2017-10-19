19 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru County Nurses Vow to Keep Off Work Until Government Signs CBA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magdalene Wanja

Nurses in Nakuru have vowed to continue with their strike until the government honours their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The nurses spoke on Wednesday evening after meeting their officials from the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN).

137 DAYS

They said they will not report to work unless a directive is issued by the Knun secretary-general.

Nurses have been on strike for 137 days since June 5, demanding that their CBA be implemented.

KNUN Deputy Secretary-General Maurice Opetu, who spoke to the nurses at Railway grounds, urged them to remain on strike until their grievances are addressed.

"All nurses should remain on strike until the strike is called off from the national level and no one should be cowed," he said.

The nurses led by Nakuru branch Secretary Syprine Odera said they will not go back to work despite the county government threatening to sack them.

SOLIDARITY

"The visit by the national office leaders was meant to urge us to continue strengthening our strike in solidarity with our colleagues. We have promised our support to the national union leaders," said Ms Odera.

In September when Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui took over office, he threatened to sack all the striking nurses unless they resumed duty.

He said the situation in public hospitals in Nakuru had been wanting and nurses should heed calls by the Council of Governors to return to work.

Mr Kinyanjui made the announcement after forming a health taskforce to address issues in the county.

PROMISE

The nurses blamed the governor for not honouring his campaign promise to address their grievances.

"During his campaign he promised to stand by us and that he would address our grievances once elected as governor. We are surprised by his recent threats," said a nurse who sought anonymity.

Kenya

Election Boss Reads Riot Act to President and Opposition Leader

Electoral commission chief Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday cast doubts on the possibility of holding credible elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.