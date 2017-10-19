18 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Agents Urged to Formalise Activity

Saurimo — Economic agents based in Saurimo city, northeastern Lunda Sul province, have been urged to make their activity formal in order to contribute to the country's financial system.

The appeal was made by the head of the department of the local Tax Service, Augusto Caculo, while delivering a lecture on Regional Tax Education.

He underlined that traders' activity plays a crucial role since it increases the workforce in the market and government's revenues.

The official explained that as soon as economic agents and workers get legalised, their activity earns greater credibility from partners and bigger business mobility.

The lecture touched on themes related to AGT contribution to the State Budget, local government financing sources, communitarian revenues and combat against informal trade.

