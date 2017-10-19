17 October 2017

Angola: Ministry Assesses Country's Health Situation

Luanda — The Health Ministry is assessing the country's health situation in order to adopt measures for a greater interaction at central and provincial levels and improve primary healthcare.

This was said on Tuesday in Luanda by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, during a meeting with provincial governors, which discussed the supply of medicines, human resources and primary healthcare around the country.

The meeting also discussed health promotion and prevention, support for new physicians and expansion of the services provided by the National Institute of Medical Emergencies (INEMA).

