Angola: Cassava Production Project Launched in Lunda Norte

Luanda — Two cassava stem multiplication and vegetable growing micro-projects were launched in northeastern Lunda Norte province, under the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation's Tele-food campaign.

The initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry aims to develop large-scale production of cassava, vegetables and cassava flour in the municipality of Lóvua (Lunda Norte) to secure food security in rural communities.

According to Ermelinda Caliengue, director of the Food Security Office, the micro-projects are aimed at rural families and the community of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) based in Angola's Lunda Norte province.

Speaking to Angop, the official explained that the micro- projects are expected to produce 250 tons of cassava and 248 tons of flour.

Currently, Angola is self-sufficient in the production of some vegetables and tubers such as sweet potato, cassava and others.