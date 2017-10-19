18 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Team to Improve Procurement Database Created

Luanda — A working group has been created to ensure the continuous functioning of the public procurement database of the State's financial management systems.

Established by the ministries of Finance and Telecommunications and Information Technology, the team is to help run the Integrated State Financial Management System (SIGFE) and the National Electronic Public Procurement System (SNCPE).

Comprising senior officials from both ministries, the team is coordinated by the director general of the National Service of Public Procurement, Rosaria de Fátima Rangel Filipe.

According to a joint decree published in the State Gazette that reached Angop on Tuesday, whenever necessary, the group is tasked with consulting with the Audit Court, as the supreme body for the supervision of public finances.

The purpose is to secure better public expenditure practices among public managers.

