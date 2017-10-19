Namibia: Bass Anglers Seventh At World Champs

Namibia finished seventh out of 13 countries at the 13th Black Bass World Championships which was hosted by South Africa on the Vaal river from 2 to 8 October.

It was the first time that Namibia had competed at an event of such magnitude and they gave a fine performance at the world's biggest team bass angling tournament.

Each country had three boats on the water with two anglers each, while the tournament was held on a 52km stretch of water on the river.

The Namibian team went to practise at the venue two weeks before the cut-off date, which gave them valuable experience before the start of the tournament.

The World Championships consisted of five days of angling which included two days of practise and three days of competition.

On the first day of competition, the team encountered rainy conditions with very cold weather, with the rain coming down non-stop from 06h00 to 10h00.

Team Namibia was cold and wet, but continued to fish in the miserable conditions and the hard work paid off as all the Namibian boats managed to catch their limit for the day while Namibia finished fifth overall, ahead of angling powerhouse the United States.

The second day saw much better weather, but fishing became more difficult, mainly due to boat pressure and the change in the barometer. One of the Namibian boats had further misfortune as their biggest fish died a few minutes before the weigh in, with the result that Namibia moved down to eighth place overall.

The weather once again took a turn for the worse on the final day, but Team Namibia managed to fill their bag limits to finish fifth on the day and seventh overall.

One of the Namibian boats, with Max Pieper and Ricardo Abrantes on board, came fourth overall in the individual standings, while Pieper also caught the fourth biggest fish of the tournament, weighing in at 2,26kg.

South Africa were the overall winners, with the United States coming second and Italy third.

They were followed by Spain, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and Namibia in seventh place.

According to Andrew Hall, the PRO of the Namibia Bass Angling Association, the organisation of the tournament was impeccable.

"The media coverage was phenomenal with live updates being broadcast all over the world, including on the famous FLW Youtube channel. Each day's full weigh in was broadcast live on the web and fans tuned in from all corners of the globe," he said.

The Namibian team consisted of Alec Williams (captain), Jacques Marais, Max Pieper, Richard Grant, Anton de Wit, Ricoardo Abrantes, Jurgen Geiger (reserve) and Andre van Vuuren (manager).