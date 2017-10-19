18 October 2017

Nigeria: We Owe No Apology to Anyone On Zuma's Statue - Okorocha

Photo: Premium Times
Governor Rochas of Imo state honours President Zuma with a medallion.
By Nwafor Sunday

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, Wednesday said that his administration will not apologies to anyone for erecting the statue of Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, noting that the statue was to honour and appreciate Zuma, whose visit was strictly to sign a MoU between Jacob Zuma Education Foundation and Rochas Foundation College of Africa.

"We owe no one apology. Rochas made a promise to open the doors of Imo to the rest of the world, for good and he is doing that and we cannot be deterred by these enemies of our people", he said

Recall that Okorocha unveiled the said statue on Sunday which perhaps attracted many critics. It was on that note however that Okorocha issued a statement through his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, via Thecable news saying, "And in case these "Galatians" do not know that all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible," the statement read.

"If it was in the days of PDP, schools and markets would have been shot down. And roads closed because President Zuma was coming. But none of such things was done because Rochas and his government have human face.

"The PDP for the 12 years they held sway never attracted any meaningful visitor to the State except PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the state."

Nigeria

