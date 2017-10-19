Zimbabwe: Home Affairs Official in Trouble for Assisting American Fugitive

Harare — An official at the Registrar General's office was hauled before the courts Tuesday charged with facilitating fake identity documents for an American fugitive.

Elijah Sithole, who was fired from over similar allegations in 2016, appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande facing fraud allegations.

He was released on $50 bail pending trial.

The state alleges that Sithole assisted one Carlton Sloan Bridges who is allegedly on the run from the United States and also uses the alias Brandon Lee Jones.

Court heard that the American obtained a fake birth certificate and identity card which had entry numbers belonging to other Zimbabweans.

Sithole is charged with facilitating the identity documents and the processing a local passport for Bridges.

According to prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa, Bridges is a well-known fugitive in his native America who reportedly fled to Zimbabwe sometime in 2009.

He allegedly obtained a Zimbabwean national identity card (ID) in June 2009 in Chinhoyi under the name Brandon Lee Jones using forged registration details with the help of Sithole.

It later turned out the national registration numbers used belonged to one Asiwell Nyakarota, a Zimbabwean national born August 25, 1955.

Again, in July 2010, Jones obtained a forged Zimbabwean birth certificate in a bid to regularise his Zimbabwean citizenship.

He reportedly used the fraudulent birth certificate to acquire an ID card in December 2011 which he used, the following year, to acquire a genuine Zimbabwean passport in his name.

The State claims that Sithole was assisting the American all the time.