Central African Republic: Muslim Rivals Have Killed Dozens in Car

The United Nations reports conditions in Central African Republic have continued to deteriorate since a serious outbreak… Read more »

Kinshasa — RIVAL Muslim armed groups have killed over 130 civilians, including children, at the peak of their infighting in the Central African Republic (CAR). The clashes have been widespread since November 2016 when fighting broke out between the ex-Seleka grouping-Popular Front for the Renaissance of CAR (FPRC) and Unit for Peace in CAR (UPC) - in the northeastern Bria. The attacks against civilians, United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian actors subsequently spread to other parts of the region. In December 2016, the town of Bakala, 60 km north-west of Bambari, changed hands several times between the FPRC and UPC and was the scene of massacres of civilians. The UN has reported the armed groups killed at least 133 civilians or other protected people, including 82 men, 16 women, ten children and 25 persons of unknown sex and age. Some 111 of the verified killings are attributed to UPC and 22 to the FPRC coalition. Documented violations and abuses include killings, injuries, abductions,rapes, denial of medical care and humanitarian relief, destruction of property and restrictions to the freedom of movement. The Seleka overthrew the CAR government in 2013. The remaining groups after the rebel movement's dissolution are thus known as ex-Selekas. In its recommendation urged the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra hold perpetrators accountable. It urged the armed groups to cease violations and abuses of international human rights law.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.