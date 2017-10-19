Zambia's Lungu Urged to Desist From Dictatorship

Lusaka — ZAMBIA President, Edgar Lungu, has been urged to stop a crackdown on media, opposition and human rights defenders critical of his dictatorial leadership. Rights advocates noted the Southern African country's upholding of human rights have declined since Lungu came into power in 2015. Under the reign of the former Minister of Justice and Minister of Defense, some media outlets have shut down while broadcasting authorities have suspended the licences of three private outlets. A private television station is under government siege after alleging rigging in the 2021 elections. Last month, a group of human rights defenders, including Laura Miti, Lewis Mwape and singer Pilato were arrested after they marched to parliament demanding answers about the allegedly corrupt procurement of 42 fire trucks that cost US$42 million (R566 million). Salil Shetty, Amnesty International Secretary General, urged Lungu to uphold liberties including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. "Zambians have everything to gain and nothing to lose from the country's history of freedoms that has characterized it since independence," Shetty said. He denounced the recent threats to extend a state of emergency, seen a crackdown against followers of opposition leader, Haikande Hichilema. It was enacted in July after a series of arson incidents. "The recent threatened state of emergency was a low point," Shetty said.

