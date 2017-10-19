19 October 2017

Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Leasing Ports to Minister's Brother Was Improper

Renewal of leases on Quelimane and Beira ports to Cornelder was improper because of possible conflict of interest, according to the attorney-general's office, which has demanded they be annulled.

Cornelder Mozambique is largely owned by the Dutch company Cornelder and the state railway company CFM. It has links to former President Armando Guebuza, who was earlier transport
minister. Carlos Mesquita was chair and managing director, He is a close confidante of the current president, Filipe Nyusi, who named him as transport minister. Carlos passed his role to his brother,
Adelino Mesquita, who was killed in an air crash in March 2017.

Cornelder Mozambique won the contract to manage Beira port in 1998 and the much smaller Quelimane port in 2004. The leases were renewed in 2016 and signed by Carlos Mesquita as minister, which, the attorney general argues, violated the Law on Public Probity.

