The Namibia Premier League soccer season will kick off this weekend with or without the involvement of all 16 clubs, chairman Patrick Kauta said at the top-flight division's launch on Wednesday.

As it stands, three clubs - traditional heavyweights Tigers, Black Africa and Orlando Pirates - have threatened not to take part in the programme until their concerns are addressed.

A fourth club, Blue Waters, distanced itself from the rebel group who wrote to Kauta, through their lawyer, requesting a postponement to the league start for six weeks as they were ill-prepared. Pirates and African Stars are scheduled to do battle in the season opener on Friday evening.

Kauta dismissed the request, saying all clubs were informed of the kick-off date on 6 September, and had sufficient time to set up camp.

"That is more than six weeks. So, the league will start," he said. "It does not help for you to stay out of the arena, join the party. If you do not do that, the bus is leaving on the 20th [October]. If you are not there, we will leave you behind."

The three aggrieved clubs were part of a larger group which had threatened to break away and form a rogue league earlier this year, following a protracted dispute with the Namibia Football Association, whom they accused of hijacking the NPL administration at the time.

This time, they claim that Kauta contravened the NPL constitution by not following protocol with regards to the process leading to the commencement of the league. The clubs also want the NFA to formally rectify the reverse of the Namibian football calendar to avoid nullification by Fifa.

By the time of going to print on Wednesday, Tigers and Black Africa still had not registered players with the NPL, whereas several other clubs had completed the registration process.

"I do not envisage clubs not turning up, because if they do not, the rules will take care of that. If a club does not turn up, they make themselves guilty of not honouring the game, and bringing the game into disrepute. And if a club did not wish to turn up by now, they would have informed the league seven days ago anyway. No club has done so, so all clubs are coming. [for their matches]," Kauta said.

MTC and FNB will sponsor N$15 million and N$5 million, respectively, for each of the next three seasons, after which they will assess the possibility of doubling that investment should the partnership with the football body be extended.

A separate sponsorship with other unspecified businesses is being negotiated for the first division.

"Football must consider themselves very fortunate to have two sponsors come back and say after all the mess that you have gone through, we are still coming back to invest our money with you. If you look at MTC's sponsorship history, when a sport code messes up, once we are gone, we are gone," said MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo.

He called for an end to the perennial infighting which forced the domestic game into a 16-month hiatus, and encouraged Kauta's administration to demonstrate competence through transparent and accountable practices to justify the investment.

"I would like to state very clearly that you must not take this partnership for granted. A lot of people have been fighting behind the scenes to make this possible in the interest of the players, and not in the interest of the leadership," Ekandjo stated.

"When people are fighting each other, these fights do not affect them, they affect the players. It is very important that you put the interest of the players first before your own. This may sound arrogant, but your interest as leaders really does not matter to us. What matters are the players, so please ensure that football is played in a manner that the fans appreciate," he said.