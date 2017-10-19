19 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Network Disruptions - Orange Settles Camtel's Debt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Subscribers can now turn a new page from the hitherto interruptions that characterized the last three days.

Orange Cameroun has settled what they called a questionable debt she owed her technical partner Camtel, the network service provider's General Manager, Elisabeth Medou Badang said. In a communique issued yesterday, a copy of which Cameroon Tribune procured, the General Manager said they decided to reestablish connection by settling the FCFA 1.6 billion debt in the interest of their subscribers. Going by the mmunique, Orange claims all bills relating to commercial accords with their partner Camtel had been settled right up to December 2017. On October 6, 2017, intermittent communication problems, limitations and anomalies were first recorded on the Orange Cameroun network. The operator blamed the breakdown on disruptions on optic fibre services which affected their communications, a claim Camtel officials debunked. A second disruption started on October 16, 2017.

The second disruption raised controversy that the Orange network disruption may be connected to the telecoms company's failure to settle bills at Camtel accruing from the use of the optic fibre network solely managed by Camtel. In a correspondence dated September 26, 2017, the General Manager of Camtel, Nkoto Emane David reminded the General Manager of Orange to pay an outstanding bill of FCFA 1,640,711,753. The correspondence noted that failure to settle the bill on or before Thursday October 5, 2017, will result to disconnection.

Cameroon

Africa's Transformation - Over 1,000 Entrepreneurs Introduced to 'Africapitalism

Some 1,000 entrepreneurs drawn from across Africa, forming the third cohort of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.