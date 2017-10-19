Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - PM Yang Takes Dialogue Crusade to Ndop

Socio- political groups presented their views during consultations with visiting Prime Minister Philemon Yang in Ndop On October 18th 2017.
Day four of Prime Minister, Head Government, Philemon Yang's consultations for return to normalcy in the North West and South Region Regions featured discussions with some eight socio- political groups in Ndop, Ngoketunjia Divisions on October 18, 2017. The SDO's office was the venue with traditional rulers, trade unions, Mayors, religious leaders, economic operators and political leaders. The talks with the separate groups were in-camera. Among the privileged received, in audience by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, was the Mayor of Ndop Council, Bobo Abel Chenyi. He believes that things could have been better for communities if the implementation of decentralization as enshrined in the 1996 constitution is stepped up. He also thinks that the process needs a human face making decentralization effective. Church leaders in Ngoketunjia continue to prescribe intensive prayers for God to set records straight for normalcy to reign. The President of the 1056-member Ndop- based Bike riders union, Julius Njuydze told Cameroon Tribune that they appealed to the Prime Minister to give youths a chance in employment opportunities because the commercial motorcycle sector which is expected to serve the unskilled have been invaded by university graduates who cannot find better elsewhere in the job market. The consultations later took the Prime Minister's team to Fundong, Boyo Division ahead of today's schedule that takes the delegation to Menchum Division.