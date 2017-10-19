Mozambique: Triton Secures Agreement for Sale of All Its Graphite

London — The Australian mining company Triton Minerals, which holds the rights to three graphite deposits in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has announced that it has reached an agreement for the sale of up to a quarter of the graphite to be produced at its Ancuabe Graphite Project.

The deal with the Chinese company Haida Graphite follows similar agreements with the Chinese companies Sinoma and Tianshengda. As a result, Triton has now entered into agreements covering the entire graphite output from Ancuabe.

According to a statement from Triton, “Haida is a major Chinese graphite company with extensive mining, processing and sales experience. Haida produces a range of graphite products, including graphite sheets, spherical graphite, high purity and expandable graphite for customers in China and international markets including Japan, Korea, the US and Western Europe”.

These agreements are non-binding. However, Triton is working with its partners for the adoption of binding agreements to cover its output. The company plans to begin construction at its deposits next year with production due to commence in 2019.

Graphite is a form of carbon that is highly valued due to its properties as a conductor of electricity. It is used in batteries and fuel cells and is the basis for the “miracle material” graphene, which is the strongest material ever measured, with vast potential for use in the electronics industries.