Malawi: Rumphi District Council Ushers in New Chair and Deputy

Rumphi — The newly elected chairperson for Rumphi District Council, Fedwin Chakaka Nyirenda, has pledged to work towards reducing corruption and improving transparency and accountability to spur the district's development.

Nyirenda made the remarks following his election to the position at the recent 13th full council meeting held at the Boma.

"I will make sure that bylaws are put in place and make available to the public information related to Local Development Fund (LDF) and other packages so that there is transparency and accountability in such projects.

"I pledge to work closely with the stakeholders so that we can continue the positive changes made as well as add more if we can," Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda, who is councilor for Phoka Ward, defeated Richard Mazire Chibambo for Henga- Phoka Ward with six votes against three to win the seat.

But Chibambo who tried his second luck on the Deputy Chairperson seat was all smiles when he floored councilor for Mwazisi-Hewe Ward Elijah Khunga, also with six votes against three.

Outgoing chairperson, councilor for Mayembe Ward Lilian Chirambo, who refused to stand again, said her tenure of office had a lot of excitement and has since promised to support the new leadership.

Rumphi District Council has eight ward councilors and four Members of Parliament with the voting power.