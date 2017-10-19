Zambia: 'I Don't Want to Go Back to Nchanga'

Zambia international defender Isaac Shamujompa says he wants to play for Kitwe giants Power Dynamos and has no desire to go back to Nchanga Rangers.

In a transfer matrix involving more than K300, 000, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) ruled that Shamujompa belongs to Nchanga Rangers.

Shamujompa has been embroiled in a transfer saga involving five clubs, Rangers, Power, Buildcon, Intersport and Kalulushi Modern Stars all claiming ownership of the player.

In an interview yesterday, he said he respects FAZ ruling but his interest would be to play for Power.

He expressed ignorance in his transfer irregularities stating that he had no idea he belonged to Rangers but Intersport.

"I don't want to go back, I want to play for Power. I had no idea I belonged to Nchanga. I always thought I was an Intersport player and the move to Buildcon also came as a surprise. It would be good for Power to negotiate with Rangers," Shamujompa said.

FAZ players' statues committee chaired by Steven Lungu on Tuesday ruled that Shamujompa belongs to Nchanga and his contract with Power was null and void.

Despite winning the battle Nchanga has also been found guilty of altering the names of the player registering him as a new player to dodge financial obligations towards Kalulushi Modern Stars.

"We find that in so doing they (Rangers) committed fraud against FAZ when they altered names of the player in order to register him as their player in the online registration system. For this conduct we recommend disciplinary sanction," read part of the 13 paged ruling.

Shamujompa's transfers started with a two year loan move from Intersport to Kalulushi in 2014 at a fee of K7, 500 though Kalulushi failed to pay the amount to date.

The verdict indicated that at the end of the loan spell, Shamujompa did not return to Intersport but joined Rangers who claimed they had bought him from Kalulushi.

Rangers then negotiated with Intersport who were the rightful owner of the player to have him feature for them on loan during the 2016 season at a fee of K30, 000 which was fully settled in May 2017.

However, Rangers registered Shamujompa as their own player and altered his name for the 2017 season which prompted Intersport negotiate for an outright purchase by Nchanga at the cost of K70,000.

"Intersport also submitted that Nchanga Rangers FC paid a deposit of K20,000 and the last instalment of K50,000 was paid through Intersport secretary on July 3rd, 2017 but that they had already written to Nchanga Rangers on 27th June 2017 withdrawing the player," the ruling read in part.

After withdrawing the player from Rangers, they sold the player to Power at a fee K90,000.

However, Kalulushi in their submission also claimed the player was theirs after an outright purchase from Intersport at a cost K6, 500 in 2013.

Power had unveiled Shamujompa in July during the transfer window after signing a K90,000 deal with Intersport who they thought were the rightful owners of the player.

According to Power, they dealt with Intersport because Rangers failed to avail any documentation to prove ownership of the player hence dealing with the latter.

In the case of Buildcon, though they did not show up for the hearing they sent documentation to FAZ to show that they had purchased Shamujompa at a fee of K130, 000 in June from Rangers.

Interestingly, it was discovered the player was not consulted on the deal and hence FAZ ruling off Buildcon as per FAZ regulation that a player should consent to a transfer.

FAZ expressed dismay in the irregularities of the dealings concerning the player as it disadvantaged the player.

Rangers Chairman Yoram Kapai said they will consider the players interest in normalising his transfer.

"The player will have to come back and tell us what he wants and that is what we shall consider. If he says Buildcon we shall conclude negotiations we had started but if he indicates Power, we shall start fresh negotiations with them," Kapai said.

And Power Secretary Ricky Mamufanda said the executive and the legal team will have to seat to interpret the ruling.

"We have received the judgment, it is too early to make a comment on the matter. The executive and legal team has to seat for interpretation," Mamfunda said.

Meanwhile Buildcon president Moses Mubanga said they will have to deal with Rangers to chat the way forward regarding the player.

"We negotiated with the rightful owners of the player who are Nchanga and its an obvious fact that we are interested in Shamujompa every team in the league would love to have him," Mubanga said.