Malawi: National IDs for Five Districts Ready for Distribution

Kasungu — Kasungu is among five districts that have received processed national identity cards (IDs) for distribution to the citizens.

The national IDs arrived at Kamuzu International Airport on Friday and have already been distributed to five central region districts that were in the first phase of the registration namely; Dowa, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Mchinji and Kasungu.

Kasungu's Assistant District Registrar, Ndindase Ng'oma said people would start getting their IDs from 23rd October, 2017 from their various centers of registration.

"Kasungu received 646 crates of IDs that have been sorted out according to schools and Teachers Development Centres (TDCs) in readiness for dispatch to the centres," said Ng'oma.

Contrary to the initial arrangements that Post Offices would be in charge of distributing the cards, head teachers will instead be used for this task.

"There will be briefing of the head teachers on Thursday and Friday in selected cluster zones which will be followed by commencement of distribution on 22nd October," added Ng'oma.

Meanwhile, those who missed out on the registration still have a chance of registering as there is still a centre running at the District Council until December.