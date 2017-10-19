Zimbabwe: Free Breast Cancer Screening On Cards

The Anglican parish of St James in Warren Park, Harare, will host a free breast cancer screening day on Saturday as part of the country's October breast cancer awareness campaign. The screening will be done during the parish's medical outreach aimed at providing free medical treatment to Harare citizens. The medical outreach will be running under the theme "St James Warren Park responds to human need by loving service".

Reverend Edwin Selemani from the church told The Herald that the medical outreach is targeting the less previleged around the city.

"The outreach is targeting the less previleged, starting with those in the immediate community of Warren Park. We have opened the church doors to non-Anglicans and to other communities like St Pauls Highfield, Kambuzuma, Kuwadzana, Chitungwiza, Rugare and many more. The parish also partners the nation in the breast cancer awareness campaign in this month of October. Thus, breast cancer screening facilities are also going to be in place for free," he said.

"We have more than 20 dentists, two specialists and five general practioners coming on voluntary basis on this day. Medication will be provided free of charge courtesy of our partners." CITIMED, Chitungwiza Hospital, Suburban Medical Centre, Rotary International and African Health Community Trust will partner the church during the exercise.