Liberia: Scientific Rocks Afrimma

The African Muzik Magazine awards (AFRIMMA) might have come to an end with splendid performances from the likes of Diamond Platinumz, Tiwa Savage and a host of other top-rated African acts, but it was Scientific's performances that stole the show, an experience that will be etched on the minds of everyone at the show.

From his opening performance - 'Ticket to Ride,' Scientific kept the over 40,000 audience spellbound, screaming and singing along every verse of the song before increasing the momentum with more up-tempo sounds like 'Ain't Got Time.'

This immediately set the bar high for classical performances for others artists to follow.

This was just what the fans attended the concert for; and the Liberian rapper did not disappoint them as he kept them screaming for more when 'Da News There' was introduced to them, to which they happily sang along. Scientific literally burned down the stage and kept his name ringing even after he left the stage.

Although Scientific was the one that stole the show, Diamond Platinumz, Tiwa Savage and the other artists that performed nonetheless impressed the crowd with some memorable performances, which got the audience dancing and singing along as well.

Tiwa Savage performed at the award show

Diamond Platinumz rocked the crowd with his hits like 'Marry Me,' the remix with Grammy award winner Neyo, 'Kinogo,' and 'Eneka.' Tiwa Savage performed 'All Over,' 'Informate' and 'My Darling.'

The stage set up was impressively large. Lighting, sound, and everything was on point. AFRIMMA is one of Africa's biggest entertainment awards and music festival in the Diaspora.

The Scientific U.S tour will start from Rhode Island, North Carolina, New York, Washington, D.C. and South Carolina.

AFRIMMA 2017 Awards Winner

Best Male West Africa -Falz (Nigeria)

Best Female West Africa -Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male East Africa - Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

Best Female East Africa - Victoria Kimani (Kenya)

Best Male Central Africa - C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Female Central Africa - Nsoki (Angola)

Best Male Southern Africa - Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Best Female Southern Africa - Babes Wodumo (South Africa)

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award - C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Newcomer - Nsoki (Angola)

Artist of The Year - Davido (Nigeria)

Best DJ Africa - Dj Spinall (Nigeria)

Best African Dj USA - Dj Tunez (Nigeria)

Video of The Year -Fally Ipupa - Eloko Iyo (Congo)

Music Producer of The Year - Julz (Ghana)

Best African Dancer - Ghetto Triplets Kids - (Uganda)

Song of The Year - Davido - IF (Nigeria)

Best Lusophone - C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Francophone - Fally Ipupa (Congo)

Best Sound Engineer - Sheyman (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration -Wizkid ft Chris Brown - African Bad Girl (Nigeria & USA)

Transformational Leadership Award - Engineer Noah Dallaji

Best Rap Act - Sarkodie (Ghana)

Dancehall Act of The Year - Timaya (Nigeria)

Best Video Director - Daps (Nigeria)

Best Male North Africa- Amr Diab (Egypt)

Best African Dj - Dj Spinall (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Artist -Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria)

Best Group - Toofan - (Togo)

Best Female North Africa - Amani Swissi (Tunisia)

Authors

Robin Dopoe