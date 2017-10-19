19 October 2017

Malawi: Married Women to Sue Dovic Hotel Over 'Bitches' Tag

Three women whose identity have been concealed by Nyasa Times are planning to drag Dovic Hotel Management to court for calling them 'bitches', based on a bill copy which this publication has seen.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, the three women said they had gone for a swim and a drinking joint at Dovic Hotel as a way of passing time but their jovial mood was spoiled when they were presented with the bill by one of the bartenders who was addressed as Rafick by his workmates, written 'Bitches.'

This angered the three married women who asked for the contacts of the manager and the supervisor of them, but the staff which was available denied saying both the manager and the supervisor were both away.

Nyasa Times understands that the bill which was MK 8,200 was sorted out by a relation who was with the three women but vowed to drag Dovic Management to court for demeaning them and denying to apologize of their wrong doing.

