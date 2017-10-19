Kasungu — Guardians at Kasungu District Hospital have expressed concern over their security and health at the shelter as they sleep on open ground.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), one of the guardians Magret Mughogho said the situation is very critical.

"As guardians we come in large numbers to escort our relatives who are due, this has seen us to have no place to sleep as we are not allowed to sleep inside the hospital wards unless she is about to deliver.

"We feel insecure as our belongings such as groceries and beddings easily get lost, we are also at risk of diseases since the toilets and bathrooms are dirty," said Mughogho.

In her remarks Kasungu district hospital spokesperson Catherine Yoweri agreed that it is true that these guardians sleep outside on their own will as the shelter is available despite being far from the hospital.

"The hospital has a shelter for them to sleep but it is small and it is not in good state, so the community built another shelter for them outside the hospital but these guardians refuse to sleep in that claiming it is too far," said Yoweri.

Yoweri added that the situation becomes worse during rainy season which results in others sleeping in hospital.

Further investigations by Mana found out that the guardian shelter which is said to be available is used as a house of one of the workers at the hospital and it is about 0.3 kilometer from the hospital premises.

Kasungu district hospital was built 49 years ago in 1968 and Government of Malawi has promised to build a new hospital and the land has already been identified.