19 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: AfDB to Invest $24 Billion in Agriculture in 10 Years - Adesina

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Development Bank, AfDB, has said it will invest $24 billion in agriculture over the next 10 years to help unlock its potential and assure food security in Africa.

Akinwunmi Adesina, AfDB president, said this at a side event of the ongoing Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa, USA on Wednesday.

Mr. Adesina said there was the need for supportive public policies and significant investments in infrastructure, especially for roads, irrigation, storage, warehousing and agro-processing.

He said that AfDB would provide support to strengthen African agricultural research and development systems to play significant roles in the transformation processes.

The former agriculture minister said the support was to ensure that valuable research no longer gathered dust on the shelves of academia.

The president said that AfDB's Feed Africa strategy had launched the Transformation of the African Savannah Initiatives (TASI) to help unlock the potential of the Savannas of Africa.

He said that the initiative would start by bringing approximately two million hectares of savannah in eight African countries - Ghana, Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Mozambique.

These countries come under the cultivation of maize, soybean and livestock production in optimum conditions.

"Success in this endeavour requires that we wake up the savannas of Africa. When we do so, African agriculture will indeed rise up from its slumber.

"Let's wake up Africa's savannas and turn them into the new wealth zones of Africa and unleash Africa as a global powerhouse in food. Together let arise and feed Africa.

"Valuable research must meet the needs of farmers and agri-businesses in ways that exponentially increase productivity and improve the quality of lives of our rural poor. Africa must learn from the experiences that have worked elsewhere while tailoring the interventions to the specific realities of Africa.

"We must ensure that small, medium scale and large-scale commercial farmers co-exist in a way that allows opportunities for all. Partnerships in research and development will be crucial," Mr. Adesina said.

According to him, the bank has engaged to work with the strongest possible organisations with proven track records in tropical agriculture from South America.

He said that this included the Brazilian Research Corporation (EMBRAPA), the Agricultural Corporation of Brazil (CAMPO), and others with long experience in conservation agriculture.

Mr. Adesina that the research institutions would work closely with the universities and the national agricultural research systems across the savannas of Africa to enhance agriculture.

Nigeria

Judges, Bankers Caution Against Use of Virtual Currencies

Judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.