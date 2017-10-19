Zesco United assistant coach Tenant Chembo says they have no choice but to meet the executives target of winning the 2017 MTN-FAZ Super League title.

Chembo said in an interview at Nkoloma after beating Red Arrows that Zesco is a big club and has standards.

Chembo was commenting on the executive who gave the technical bench of winning the 2017 league title.

The executive has indicated that Zesco should win the league or Serbian coach Zlatko Krompotic will face the axe.

Krompotic who has been under pressure declined to speak to the media after the game.

The coach has been under pressure from fans who want him to leave the club after bowing out of the CAF Confederations Cup and Barclays Cup.

Chembo said the executives objectives were realistic and can be achieved if they humbled themselves and remained focused.

He said the league was still open and they will race for the title.

"Zesco is a big club and every coach at the helm of the team should meet that objective. We know our standards and every season objectives are set," Chembo said.