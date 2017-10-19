19 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Praises Turkey for Immediate Help, Criticizes Western Powers for Indifference

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkey's swift response to Somalia's deadliest truck bombing drew praise from survivors and officials who called Ankara their "only genuine" international partner.

It is an implicit challenge to Western backers who have not, in the view of many Somalis; jumped to help.

"Whenever there is a problem, Turkey helps us. Where are the other countries?" runs a popular cartoon circulating on Somali social media.

Within 48 hours of the huge twin explosions that hit Mogadishu Saturday, a Turkish air ambulance had landed in the battle-scarred capital and picked up dozens of wounded Somalis to transport them to Turkey for free medical treatment.

Its health minister also pitched up with surgeons who set to work at once in hospitals alongside Somali doctors and nurses.

"Turkey is the best friend to Somalia and they were the first supporter to us after the blast," said Abdiasis Ahmed, a jobless university graduate who said four friends had been airlifted out, one with a broken back.

At least 300 people were killed in the blasts and more than 400 injured. Although al-Shabab terrorists were pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, Saturday's attack - which al-Shabab has not claimed - shows the dangers still facing the capital.

Many Somalis contrasted Ankara's response with that of the European Union, which has a naval force including combat ships equipped with emergency medical systems off Mogadishu's shore to deter piracy, but which did not take in casualties.

"I've heard a lot of complaints from Somalis saying 'There's a huge Western navy on our shores - why can't those people come to help us?'," said Rashid Abdi, a Nairobi-based Somalia analyst at International Crisis Group, a think-tank.

A spokesman from the naval force said the force had diverted its nearest vessel, a Spanish ship that delivered equipment and medical supplies once it reached the Somali coastline. He said the maritime area the force covers is "vast" but the ship arrived Mogadishu "as quickly as possible."

A tweet from the naval force earlier Wednesday said it was providing "vital medical aid" for the victims.

Senior officials also compared the speed and scale of Turkey's assistance with that of Somalia's foreign partners, including neighbors Kenya and Djibouti and the United States and the United Nations.

Mogadishu mayor Thabit Mohamed tweeted Monday that he was grateful for Turkey's "immediate response" and "relief for victims," compared with a "Thanks for standing with #Mogadishu" tweet 24 hours later aimed at the U.S. Embassy.

"Turkey is always first to help us. They are our only genuine brother," Information minister Abdirahman Omar Osman told Reuters, recalling a personal visit by Erdoğan in 2011, when Somalia was in the grip of famine.

"Their support is visible to everyone. They build hospitals, they build schools, and that's why they are different from others," he said. "Others might give more money but Turkey is perceived by the people to be the ones really helping Somalia."

Somalia

Tens of Thousands March to Protest Mogadishu Bombing

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Mogadishu and other major Somali cities on Wednesday, condemning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.