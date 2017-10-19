19 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Italy Donates 300,000 Euros to Somali Red Crescent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkish and Somali paramedic carry wounded people to a Turkish military plane that will transport the injured to Turkey, at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, 16 October 2017. The death toll from the 14 October truck bomb attack has risen to at least 230, the deadliest attack in Somalias recent history. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Italy has donated 300,000 euros to the Somali Red Crescent following last weekend's terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the foreign ministry in Rome said on Wednesday.

"I have arranged through the Italian Cooperation Service for the emergency funding of 300,000 euros to the Federation of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent (FICROSS) to at least partly alleviate the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Mogadishu a few days ago" said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.

"The Somali Red Crescent Society will be able to use this money from Italy to provide medical care to those injured in the attack". Central Mogadishu was hit by the terrorist attack on 14 October - 327 were killed and over 400 injured. "Italy wishes to show its support to all the families of the victims and the injured," concluded Alfano.

Somalia

Tens of Thousands March to Protest Mogadishu Bombing

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Mogadishu and other major Somali cities on Wednesday, condemning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.