After invading the central region with several crusades, Lilongwe based Soul savers church has widen the net targeting Chikwawa and Nsanje Districts in the Lower shire where people are also expected to be set free from Satan imposed burden.

Under the theme 'Kusintha Nyengo 2017' the first gathering will be held on 19th of October at Awonenji hall at M'gabu in Chikwawa district while on 20th of October the crusade will take place at Nsanje boma.

Founder and overseer of the Church, Pastor Steve Wingolo said prayers in all the venues are expected to start at 6pm and people should expect total transformation after attending the crusade which he said will be nights full of anointing.

Wingolo also said this will be a special time where God will change many lives through deliverance and healing.

"All those who are troubled should come in their large numbers and they will get back to their homes singing songs of praise. I am telling you their stories will change because these will not be mere gatherings, but they will be a gatherings covered by the Holy Spirit.

"We expect God to perform great miracles and wonders in the lower shire, the lame will walk, the blind will see, people will recover everything that was stolen by the devil and his agents, people will find jobs and peace in their marriages will be restored "He said.

Recently, the church also conducted marriage seminars, singles conference and brought together school going children for spiritual counseling.

Founded in 2014, Soul Savers Church has over three thousand followers that worships at its branches in Lilongwe, Mchinji and Mponela.

In all the venues, music will be provided by the Soul savers praise team and Soul Savers women choir.