Nigeria: Kidnapped Politician Found Dead in Delta State

Asaba — A member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) from Ogwashi-Uku community, Mr. Emeka Chimokwu, who was recently kidnapped, has been found dead. The deceased's decomposing body was discovered in a thick forest at Idumuje-Uno in Aniocha North Council Area of the state.

Findings revealed that the victim was kidnapped by some gunmen as he was heading home from an outing in Aniocha North when he was ambushed and kidnapped by his assailants last week.

Confirming the incident when contacted on the phone, the police image-maker in Delta State, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said three out of the five-man gang have been arrested.

"Following a tip-off after the kidnap of the victim, the police swung into action and, with the help of the cell phone of the deceased, which was still in the possession of one of the kidnappers by name Yari Mohammed, we embarked on tracking the phone. Luck ran against the criminal and we were able to track the phone to him and arrested him.

"He was the one that led us to the second suspect, Haninu Ishaq, whom we also arrested alongside the third suspect. Presently, two out of the gang are still at large. The arrested suspects, during interrogation, told the police where they dumped the decomposing body of the deceased around the Idumuje-Uno forest. It was from the forest we recovered the decomposing body of the deceased. Presently, the suspects are still with us as investigation is still ongoing into the matter, although, they have confessed to the crime and are helping the police with further investigation," Aniamaka revealed.

Meanwhile, the police in Ogwashi-Uku near Asaba, in Delta State yesterday killed a robbery suspect around Agidiesei Quarters, while allegedly trying to escape after he had been arrested by the police.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ogwashi-Uku Police Division, Mr. Tobi Debakeme, who confirmed the killing, said the anti-robbery officers acted on a tip-off during which the suspect and two of his gang members robbing passersby in the area were caught in the act.