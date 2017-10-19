19 October 2017

Africa: Accreditation for the Draw of Final Tournament of Total CHAN Morocco 2018

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the draw of the final tournament of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Morocco 2018 opens from Thursday, 19 October 2017 to Wednesday, 1 November 2017.

The draw will take place on Friday, 17 November 2017 in Rabat, Morocco.

Media interested in covering the draw can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com.

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.

For more information on the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Morocco 2018 final tournament to be held from 12 January to 4 February 2018 in the Moroccan cities of Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier, please visit our website www.cafonline.com.

