19 October 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Ghana Win All-African Clash in Navi Mumbai

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana defeated African rivals Niger 2-0 in an all-African Round of 16 clash at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The win earns the Black Starlets a quarter-final clash versus another African opponent in Mali on Saturday in Guwahati.

Ghana dominated the first half, creating 13 attempts to Niger's lone effort. The West Africans created the first chance on 25 minutes, as Edmund Arko-Mensah's powerful strike produced a top save from Niger goalkeeper Khaled Lawali.

The Ghanaians had to wait until first-half stoppage time to finally break through, as they were awarded a penalty after Eric Ayiah was cut down in the Niger box by Farouk Idrissa. The Ghana captain stepped up to convert the spot-kick for his third goal of the tournament.

The Black Starlets kept pressing forward after the break, with Gideon Mensah missing a great opportunity to double Ghana's lead from close range. Ayiah could have had a second penalty goal after Idrissa fouled Emmanuel Toku in the Niger box, but Lawali was equal to his spot-kick effort.

The second goal would arrive in the final moments, as substitute Richard Danso's strike proved too strong for Lawali to keep out of his net, as Ghana capped a convincing performance at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

Africa

Does Africa Really Want a Continental Parliament?

It's just one of the many ironies of the African Union (AU) that two of its most important recent instruments - which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.