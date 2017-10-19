Africa: Tinkler Hoping to Maintain Winning Addiction

Fresh from lifting the first piece of silverware in the South African domestic season, head coach of Supersport United, Eric Tinkler, is hoping to continue in his fairy tale run as he quickly shifts focus to Sunday's Total CAF Confederation Cup second leg semi-final tie against Club Africain on Sunday, 22 October away in Tunis.

Tinkler's shrewd tactics came to the fore over the weekend when he guided his side to a confidence boosting win over Cape Town City FC in the final of the country's Top Eight competition.

The win has without a doubt alleviated a lot of pressure for Tinkler, who had big boots to fill from Stuart Baxter, but nothing will make his employers happier than winning a continental title like their cross town rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, who claimed the CAF Champions League title last year.

Supersport travel to Tunisia slightly on the back foot after allowing the Tunisians to get an away goal in a one-all draw played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in pretoria last month. If Saturday's performance against Cape Town City is anything to go by, then Supersport's winning mentality may cause an upset away from home.

"I have told my players that we need to become addicted to winning like it's some drug. We have to want it all the time and we need to have that mentality," said Tinkler.

Besides it being a very important title for club and country, Tinkler would want to go all the way in the competition this time around, having stumbled at the final hurdle with Orlando Pirates in 2015, but knows that it will take something special to overcome Club Africain in their own backyard.

"We are bracing ourselves for a big fight but I believe in my players' abilities and they have shown that they can thrive when put under pressure. Such competitions are where you judge yourself against the best and we need to step up. This is a trophy that I want to win as a coach and I almost did it with Pirates."

"Matsatsantsa" are sweating over the fitness of talisman, Thabo Mnyamane, who was was stretched off immediately after pulling a groin muscle after scoring the equalizer against Cape Town City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Supersport are expected to travel to Tunisia on Thursday afternoon.

Holders TP Mazembe of DR Congo face tricky test away in Rabat against 2010 winners, FUS Rabat of Morocco. Mazembe won the first leg 1-0.

Fixtures

21.10.2017 Rabat FUS Rabat (Morocco) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo) (0-1)

22.10.2017 Tunis Club Africain (Tunisia) vs Supersport (South Africa) (1-1)