19 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Loses Court Fight to Arrest Jimi Wanjigi

By Maureen Kakah

The High Court has granted businessman Jimi Wanjigi further reprieve in his battle against the government.

The court, which on Tuesday stopped his arrest over alleged gun find in his home, has extended its orders.

BAIL

Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita on Thursday also declined to set aside the Sh50, 000 anticipatory bail granted Mr Wanjigi.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko had asked the court to review the  bail terms.

"I see no reason to vary the bond terms since the sued parties have filed responses to this case to enable me make a ruling, orders earlier granted are hereby extended," said Justice Mwita.

State lawyer Victor Mule told court that Mr Tobiko and Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet had no objection to the granting of anticipatory bail.

But he argued that the same has to be varied considering the seriousness of the nature of the offense being investigated.

RAID

Without disclosing the offence Mr Wanjigi is being investigated for, he claimed that the bond terms should be strict in such circumstances.

The case will be coming up for hearing on December 8.

Mr Wanjigi went to the High Court after police laid siege on his Muthaiga home for over 72 hours.

They raided and broke into the house for what Government Spokesman Erick Kiraithe said was in the "interest of national security".

Police said they found guns in Mr Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home but the businessman argued that they are all licensed.

