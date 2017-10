Nairobi — A thirty one year old suspect who posted inciting messages on social media while holding an AK-47 rifle has been charged in court.

Police Headquarters says Ochieng Omondi was arrested in Githurai where police found bullets and materials used to made Improvised Explosive Devices.

He is accused of posting provocative messages against those opposed to the anti-IEBC protests.

Omondi will be detained for 15 days pending further investigations.