Kenya: Fans Now Want '24-Hour Weddings' Scrapped at Rugby Festivals

A section of rugby fans are signing an online petition to stop tournaments organisers from allowing 24-hour mock weddings to be held in their events.

The symbolic unions are usually among off-field activities held in rugby tournaments in the spirit of merry making.

But a petition launched on Citizen Go dubbed #StopMockingMarriages is urging the Kenya Rugby Union to ban the holding of such weddings in its tournaments.

IMMORALITY

The petitioners argue the weddings allow "immorality to prevail during tournaments" and may water down achievements that rugby players have made locally and internationally.

The petition comes after Nairobi News reported how fans at the September Prinsloo Sevens Rugby tournament in Nakuru were afforded the privilege of getting married for 24 hours only.

The presiding priest, one Mr Fidel Castro, said 120 couples enjoyed the privilege after he led them in reciting wedding vows before issuing them with specially printed certificate and wedding rings.

The symbolic union allowed couples to enjoy the benefits of marriage without carrying any baggage after the expiry of the deadline.

In the petition addressed to Kenya Rugby Union chairman Richard Omwela, the petitioners urge him to put a stop to the mockery.

UNFORTUNATE CEREMONIES

"We write this petition urging you to ban fake 24 hours "marriages" that are instituted during rugby tournaments where participants are allowed to enjoy privileges only allowed to legally married couples that include among others, sex. The unfortunate ceremonies have seen hundreds of youth being involved!" stated the petition.

"Previously, Kenyan rugby games have been synonymous to free sex, alcohol and drug abuse and scanty dressing. We are very proud of the Kenyan Rugby team for the far they have soared while flying the Kenyan flag but they can't allow their events to be home to evil, mischief and mockery of very vital societal norms," read the petition.

Over 1,400 Kenyans have signed the online petition so far whose target is 2,000 signatures.

Here is a link to the petition.