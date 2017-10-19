Kenya: Wanjigi Challenge Excites Kenyans Online

Kenyans online have taken up the #WanjigiChallenge posing with their friends and partners to mimic an iconic photo of businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his wife.

The businessman was pictured in his wife's tight embrace as he spoke on Wednesday about a 72-hour police siege on his home in Muthaiga estate in Nairobi.

In the same photo, Nasa co-principal Moses Wetangula is captured flanking the couple while holding his own chest.

Mrs Wanjigi's embrace of her troubled husband after the ordeal at their home by the police wowed many Kenyans online leading to the recreation.

#WanjigiChallenge it's never a dull moment in Kenya😂😂😂😂carry on fam pic.twitter.com/gvcdKjNAAI

-- Lowkey Shawty (@lilly_deluxe) October 18, 2017

😂😂😂@swalehmdoe has taken the #WanjigiChallenge lol 😂 @KoinangeJeff I'm waiting for yours cc @edailykenya pic.twitter.com/16Erxbk1ni

-- Willis Raburu (@WillisRaburu) October 18, 2017

CREATIVITY: Kenyans are the most creative people in the world. How and when did we have the #wanjigichallenge pic.twitter.com/ixLozWCYcx

-- Peter Aming'a (@Peter_aminga) October 18, 2017

Amidst all the confusion,it's never a dull moment with Kenyans #wanjigichallenge 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8zx64Bjfjf

-- Linda Tuwey (@linda_tuwey) October 18, 2017

This is how we hold down our customers at DTB! 😂😂 ^Juma. #WanjigiChallenge pic.twitter.com/OweJ81ZTtQ

-- #CustomerCentricBank (@DTBduo) October 18, 2017

Wololo... this #Wanjigichallenge is so dope! pic.twitter.com/uoyL0MV4zc

-- Mary Wangari (@WangariMarie) October 18, 2017

Reverse #wanjigichallenge pic.twitter.com/oNOGWfX0G9

-- Murage Munene (@ragemurage) October 18, 2017

Welcome shoppers. Customers is King#UchumiNgongHyper #wanjigichallenge @UchumiKenya @Kipngetichjk @CiruMansur @mtalamiii @benkimisa pic.twitter.com/gopYRFiH14

-- RAYMOND K SEREM (@seremrays) October 18, 2017

Kenyans remain undefeated 😂😂😂 #WanjigiChallenge pic.twitter.com/wJ4rnnL7Ru

-- Gitz (@iGitz_) October 18, 2017