Kenyatta Warns Nasa on Poll Disruption

Photo: Silas Apollo/Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga arriving at Kamukunji Grounds, Nairobi for a rally on October 18, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning against individuals who will attempt to undermine the repeat presidential elections.

The President cited recent incidents where Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials were attacked while preparing for the coming polls.

"Whoever will try to stop the elections, by attacking IEBC officials, firm action will be taken against them. We cannot allow a few individuals to destroy our country," said the President at a Jubilee rally in Nanyuki on Wednesday.

INTIMIDATION

He insisted that the security of IEBC staff will not compromised and they should be allowed to do their work without intimidation.

"Anyone who will attempt to disrupt the election or beating election officials will be dealt with regardless of your position. You cannot stop a democratic process," he said.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to vote on October 26.

The President told opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop inciting Kenyans not to participate in the election saying such utterances amounted to denying Kenyans their right to vote.

"We are telling Raila you have a right to boycott the election but Kenyans have a right to vote.

"Why do you think you have a right to stop Kenyans from exercising their democratic right?" posed the President, who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto.

COALITION

The President said Kenyans will not allow the opposition leader to undermine the elections so that he can force the country to have a coalition government.

The President was speaking in Nanyuki hours after mobs attacked venues in Kisumu and Vihiga where IEBC officials were holding training workshops ahead of the repeat presidential poll.

In Kisumu, a training session at the county's Huduma Centre was disrupted after youth stormed in and vandalised chairs and tents that had been erected for the programme.

Speaking at the same rally in Nanyuki, Deputy William Ruto said the Repeat elections will go on as scheduled.

"Kenyan must move to the election on October 26. They can call for press conferences as they want and resign as they desire but we must go to the polls," he said.

He wondered why Nasa leaders are calling for anti-IEBC protests yet their candidate had withdrawn from the race.

AKOMBE

"To our competitors and their sponsors we will not accept any more games. We cannot continue to play around with future our country and our children" he said.

The Deputy President maintained that they will not have a sit down with Mr Odinga to discuss the political impasse.

MPs who spoke at the rally accused IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe, who resigned, of working with the opposition.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua castigated her for fleeing the country and abandoning the commission.

"You can run but you cannot hide," said.

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru said Dr Akombe is lucky that she had a second home to run to, unlike many Kenyans.

"Majority of Kenyans do not have the privilege of a second home. You were sent to check on the progress of printing of ballot papers but you have deceived Kenyans," she said.

Additional reporting by Mwangi Ndirangu.